Daviess County moves on to KHSAA State Championship with semifinal win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County extended its stay in Lexington on Saturday with a 6-2 win over Lewis County.

Jessie Daniels drove in the first run for Daviess County in the first inning with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Daniels day wasn’t finished, however, as she hit a game-sealing 3-run home run to left field to extend the Panthers’ lead to 6-0.

For the first time in school history, Daviess County will advance to the state championship game against Butler County. Head coach John Biggs said his team needs to stick with what got them to the title game if they hope to have a chance on Sunday.

“We’re going to go into it doing what we do,” said Biggs. “We feel like that we can be really good in the circle, and on most days we’re really good defensively. If we’re patient at the plate, I really think that we’ll be able to put some balls in play, and once we get some people on base, we can cause some problems.”

The Lady Panthers will play in the KHSAA State Championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2021)