Daviess County relying on youth in upcoming season

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County’s girls basketball team isn’t the most experienced group in the area.

They’ve got just one senior on this year’s roster. However, they have all the chemistry.

Even more importantly for the Lady Panthers, they have all of their major scorers back. Daviess County returns its three top scorers, including sophomore Adylan Ayer, who averaged more than 13 points per game last year.

The Lady Panthers will be relying on loads of underclassmen talent this season, but they’re optimistic their chemistry will pay off.

“I just think we’ve grown to learn each other more,” said junior guard Katie Mewes. “We’ve learned just how each other plays. We know if someone is driving, we know what they’re going to do more. We’ve just learned more about each other.”



“We can accomplish pulling through, having a lot of energy and being tough, and not turning on each other, really,” Ayer said. “Strong on the court and off of the court; we just have really good friendships.”

Daviess County head coach John Kirkpatrick said despite stiff competition in the district this year, he trusts his youth to bounce back this season after a 10-19 season last year.

“I think we can definitely trump our win column from last year, but in addition to that, we always want to compete in the district tournament,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think we’ve got a group that can do that. Now, it’s going to be tough, because the ninth district is always a tough one to get out of, but we definitely like our chances.”

Daviess County will tip-off its season on Jan. 7 against Cloverport.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 30, 2020)