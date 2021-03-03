Day School eyeing sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Day School is one step closer to a sectional title.

The Eagles came out victorious in their sectional quarterfinal matchup in a 47-43 win over Northeast Dubois. They’ll meet Springs Valley on Friday, March 5 in the Sectional 64 semifinals at Wood Memorial.

That’s a matchup that senior guard Brant Wilsey is looking forward to.

“We know they’re a good team,” Wilsey said. “We respect them, obviously; sort of similar styles of play, so it should be a pretty good game. Physical, up-tempo, a little more high-scoring than the most recent game we just had on Tuesday. So I’m looking forward to it, and I think we’ve got a pretty good chance.”

The Eagles captured a sectional title back in 2019, and if they hope to win their second in three seasons, sophomore guard Tyler Myers said Day School has to adopt a new mentality.

“[Tuesday] night a new season started. We have to go 1-0 each and every day. We’re all being focused, locked in, playing for each other. We’ve got to play for our seniors right now, and just come together as a team and a brotherhood, and just execute.”

