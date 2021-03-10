Day School preparing for another trip to regionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s definitely the best of times right now for Day School. The Eagles have advanced to the Class A Loogootee regional for the second time in three seasons.

Day School heads to the regional round on a roll. The Eagles are riding a 9 game winning streak. Head coach Gary Wilsey says he hopes that streak will stay alive for a little while longer.

Wilsey tells Eyewitness News, “The kids are playing very well and it’s a credit to them. They play very hard. They listen. They are very coachable. Obviously, a very smart group of kids. We are just fortunate to have the group we have here now. They are just a pleasure to be around and we hope it goes as long as it can.”

Day School will play Lanesville Saturday morning at 11.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)