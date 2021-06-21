Deaconess Class raises money for women’s health

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The annual Deaconess Classic has made a huge impact on the Tri-State.

For 27 years, the event has helped to raise over three million dollars in support of women’s health.

On Monday at Evansville Country Club, a total of 124 women signed up to do just that. Thirty-one teams took to the course today for a clinic hosted by the 2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Champion Ina Kim-Shaad.

“There’s so many people in need, and grants have gone down,” said Deaconess Classic co-chair Barb Daum. “That’s why it’s critical to have this tournament and subsequent tournaments. As you can see, it’s raising all this money, over three million raised over the years has helped all of those in need.”

“It’s all these women who come together to bring support and financial need for these other women,” Kim-Shaad said. “Women supporting women; it couldn’t be a better thing to promote and to support.”

The money raised at this year’s event helps provide mammograms and pelvic ultrasounds for local women who can’t afford them.