EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz got a marquee win over North on Friday, 75-70, behind a massive night from senior forward Owen Dease.

Dease scored 38 points and added nine rebounds to lead the Panthers. North junior forward Ryan Caddell added 25 points for the Huskies.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2020)