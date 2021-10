(WEHT) – When you have the second-highest scoring offense in the state like Daviess County, you’ve got to have some pretty talented receivers.

Panthers senior Max Dees proved exactly that on Friday night, and that’s why he was voted the Week #7 Home Team Friday MVP.

Dees had a monster game on Friday against McCracken County. The receiver had eight catches for 148 yards and a touchdown to lead his panthers to a 51-20 win. Dees is third in Kentucky in receiving yards this season.