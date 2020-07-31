Defending champ Bratton withdraws from Evansville Men’s City Tournament after positive COVID test

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Defending Evansville Men’s City Tournament champion Adam Bratton won’t be participating in this year’s tournament after receiving a positive COVID-19 test.

Our media partner, the Courier & Press, confirmed Bratton’s withdrawal on Friday.

Bratton received his results Thursday night after experiencing mild symptoms.

The first round of the tournament is scheduled to begin Saturday morning at Helfrich Hills.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)