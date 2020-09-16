Devin Mockobee breaks Boonville single game rushing record

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Everyone around the Boonville football program expected Devin mockobee to have a good year. But I’m not sure anyone expected what we have seen so far.

It’s been, in a word, amazing.

The Navy bound Pioneers running back continued his assault of opposing defenses Friday night, breaking the school record for yards rushed in a game. Mockobee ran for 415 yards and 5 touchdowns in a loss to Gibson Southern. Through 4 games this season, Mockobee has run for 1009 yards. That’s 2nd most in the nation. He is 3rd in the nation with 14 touchdowns.

Mockobee says it’s finally set in that he did something special. “it’s something astronomical. To have a record that’s been up there and to be able to have my name on the board for a number of years is really cool. When it comes to running the ball, just every time I touch it, I try to get as many yards as I can, according to the situation of course. But my mindset is just to win.”



Head coach Darin Ward adds, “I know it’s a cliche’, we said at the start of the season that Devin is the kind of kid who can score every time he touches the ball. It’s actually true. It’s a situation now whether it’s a punt return, we are backed up to the 3 yard line, every time he touches it he’s a threat to score and he’s kind of showed it this year.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)