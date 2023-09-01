HENDERSON, Ky– This Saturday in college football, the Virginia Cavaliers take on the Tennessee Volunteers, the Boise State Broncos face the Washington Huskies, and the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. In addition, this Sunday will be the US Open before college football returns with the LSU Tigers playing the Florida State Seminoles in primetime.

These events will be exclusively broadcast on WEHT, but since WEHT was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch these games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WEHT to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WEHT has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WEHT is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WEHT broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

WEHT’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.