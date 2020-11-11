Don Mattingly named National League Manager of the Year

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches his team during spring training baseball practice Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MIAMI, Fl. (WEHT) From American League MVP to National League Manager of the Year. That describes Don Mattingly.

The Evansville native has been named the 2020 National League Manager of the Year.

Mattingly led the Marlins to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and the team’s first winning season since 2009.

Mattingly won the American League MVP with the Yankees in 1985.

He is now the 5th person in MLB history to win both awards.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)