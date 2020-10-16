Don Mattingly named Sporting News National League Manager of the Year

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches his team during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MIAMI, Fla. (WEHT) The post season awards have started rolling in for Marlins’ manager Don Mattingly.

He has been named National League Manager of the Year by The Sporting News.

Mattingly led the Marlins to the playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Marlins swept the Cubs in the NL Wild-card round.

Mattingly also became the Marlins’ winningest manager this year.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)