NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – Evansville Christian is senior-led team with seven seniors propelling the program to a 4-1 record to start the season.

Head coach David Kruse has really focused on intensity and defense. Last season, the eagles fell short of their goal of a sectional championship and that’s just one more key element that has this season working to earn the championship this season.

“We’re using that fuel from last year,” stated coach Kruse. “We didn’t accomplish our goal last year of winning that sectional and that’s really been the motivation and inspiration for the senior class really buying in,” he added. “Then also, like we mentioned, our defensive idea, trying to hit our hand, like being a defensive program.”

Even when facing school in a higher class, seniors like Josiah Dunham push his team to accomplish what ever goal or team that may be in their way. That includes big wins over schools such as Castle and Terre Haute North.

“This is our year and we put the work in,” said Dunham. “Every game we’re going into, we expect to win, so it was really no surprise to us to go in there and win those games,” he explained.

Senior Luke Davis says this team does their best to not think about personal stats and just play for each other.

“We’re looking for however we can get better and it’s really taking the team first approach from everyone this year,” explained Davis. “My numbers might not matter. “If I can play hard and get our team to win, then that’s what matters the most.”