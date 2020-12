OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - Friday night Owensboro Catholic will be trying to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010. The only thing standing in their way: the Murray Tigers.

If that matchup sounds familiar, that's because it is. The two teams have met in the postseason in nine of the last 10 seasons. Most recently, Murray took down the Aces 41-32 in 2018.

This time around, both teams are 7-3 and both are heavily reliant on their running game. And although the Aces haven't managed to escape the third round in 10 years, they're confident this year could be different.