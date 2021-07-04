Ellis Park kicks-off stakes racing with Turf, Dade Park Stakes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Sunday signaled the beginning of Ellis Park’s stakes races, highlighted by the Ellis Park Turf Stakes and the inaugural Dade Park Dash.

SHE’SONTHEWARPATH seized victory in the $75,000 Ellis Park Turf for fillies and mares on 1 1/16 miles grass.

In the $60,000 Dade Park Dash Overnight, it was INTO THE SUNRISE finishing in first place. This year marked the first time Ellis Park has held the Dade Park Dash. The track was originally named Dade Park when it was established in 1922.

