Ellis Park opens 99th season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Over 2,000 patrons packed Ellis Park on Sunday for its opening day of horse racing.

The Henderson horse track is celebrating its 99th season of operation. This year marked the first time since 2019 that the track has operated at full capacity.

“Opening day is always a little bit crazy, and you just kind of roll with the punches,” said Ellis Park marketing manager Alison Nicholson. “But it’s been a lot of fun, and everybody seems to be really enjoying it and having a great time. It’s so nice to have people back in the stands again, and just having this fun day.”

The track held eight races on Sunday, and will continue its racing schedule on Thursday, July 1.