Ellis Park racing returning for 99th season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The call to the post will soon be ringing across Ellis Park for its 99th season.

But this year, a 100 percent capacity crowd will also join in the chorus, as horse racing returns to Henderson.

Ellis Park officials announced the 2021 racing schedule today. And after the 2020 season that severely limited fan attendance and revenue, this year’s meet will be one of most anticipated in the track’s history.

“It got tough, but getting through a season without having the fans in the stands, it just wasn’t the same, from revenue and just the feel,” said Ellis Park general manager Jeff Inman. “So we’re really looking forward to having the crowds, the concession open, and the people here, and the yelling and the screaming.”

The 99th season will begin on June 27th, and will feature 31 racing days which ultimately conclude on September 4th.

And because of offseason stabling changes at Churchill Downs, many of the most talented horses will move from Louisville to be stabled at Ellis Park.

“So I guess the one thing that’s a little different this year is that Churchill is closing their backside on July 4th, so we’re going to get a lot of those trainers,” Inman said. “We’re going to get a lot of those owners and a lot of those horses. Not only will we have not only for the first time, a full stable out back, but we’re going to have first-class trainers and owners, and world-class horses here throughout our season.”

With some of the highest-caliber horses slated to race this summer, and plenty of promotional weekends planned along the way, Ellis Park is finally ready to get back on the track.

“Seeing these horses run, they’re just beautiful majestic athletes,” said Ellis Park marketing manager Alison Nicholson. “Hearing that thunder when they run by, and feeling it all. I really want everybody to experience that because it’s something so different from any other professional sport.”

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2021)