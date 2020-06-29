Ellis Park releases live racing seating information

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ellis Park has released more information before opening day of live racing later this week.

Seating will be available inside at the Sky Theatre and the second floor of the club house. Ellis Park plans to open additional outdoor seating as preparations are made.

The Sky Theatre will have capacity for just under 200 people. For the first week, the minimum age for reserved seating is 18 years old.

The horse racing facility is reviewing plans to allow more guests and younger fans later in the summer. The plan is to add two additional outdoor seating areas in phases later in July.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)