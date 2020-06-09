Ellis Park reopens for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ellis Park reopened their doors Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racing hasn’t started yet, but the open facilities have allowed customers to enjoy their HHR gaming.

Guests had to practice social distancing guidelines, waiting in line and getting their temperatures checked at the door.

General manager Jeff Inman says he’s happy the community was able to return to Ellis Park.

“It’s been closed for three months, and now I couldn’t be happier that we are opening the doors,” Inman said. “The customers are happy, the employees are happy, it’s just a really good vibe today at Ellis Park. Governor Beshear pleasantly surprised us moving that date to June 8th, and we have been hustling. All of the team has been getting ready and getting the place clean.”

Inman says fans should expect Ellis Park to have a full season of racing.

Opening Day is slated for June 28.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)