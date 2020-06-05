Ellis Park set to reopen on Monday for HHR gaming

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park will officially reopen for Historical Horse Racing gaming this Monday at 10 a.m.



The facility will be limited to 33 percent occupancy. Every employee and guest will have their temperature measured before entering.



Governor Andy Beshear announced late Thursday afternoon, that the opening of Kentucky tracks’ Historical Horse Racing (HHR) operations can start Monday under similar restrictions placed on restaurants. Gaming terminals will need to be six feet part, and Ellis Park will turn on every third machine. 130 machines will be available to use.



Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks or facial coverings. Ellis Park is bringing in additional staff to clean all the gaming terminals and the simulcast area, with disinfectant wipes available for customers. All Ellis Park employees will be tested for COVID-19.



Betting on horse tracks across the country will begin Wednesday on Ellis Park’s second floor, with tables spaced a minimum of six feet apart and a limit on how many people can be upstairs in order to comply with the 33-percent capacity limit.



Ellis Park will open for HHR gaming at 10 a.m. daily and be available Sunday through Thursday until 2 a.m. the following morning and closing at 4 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The Dade Park Grill will be open for food service. Alcohol will be available for purchase at the clubhouse bar, with no seating allowed there at this time. Ellis Park hopes to implement contactless ordering via text for food and beverages by mid-month.



Ellis Park also will begin allowing horses into the stable area starting Monday by appointment only. Trainers should contact stall manager J.J. Gloria at 270-454-2361. Horses stabled in the vicinity, such as at Riverside Downs training track, will get first priority. Horsemen also can begin bringing in their tack and equipment and setting up barns this weekend but should contact Gloria in advance.



Horsemen and backstretch workers will be required to have a health check every day before entering the backstretch and be licensed by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Ellis Park is scheduled to open for live racing June 28.