Ellis Park will run summer meet at 50% fan capacity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) There will be fans in the stands during the summer meet at Ellis Park. The Henderson horse track has been approved to run the summer meet at 50% fan capacity.

Park officials say there will be strict social distancing guidelines, including no general admission.

Ellis Park plans to make a formal announcement later this week.

Opening day at Ellis Park is July 2nd.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)