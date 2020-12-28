Evansville challenges SIU, Salukis prevail 63-57

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WEHT) – Evansville was unable to open up Missouri Valley play with a win on Sunday in a 63-57 loss to Southern Illinois.

The undefeated Salukis got all they could handle in the second half, with the Purple Aces trimming the lead to five with less than a minute to play, but late free throws put the game out of reach.

The Purple Aces limited the Salukis effectiveness from the 3-point line, limiting them to 15 percent shooting.

Junior guard Jawuan Newton led the Aces with 14 points. Evansville will be back in action on Monday in the second game of its double header with Southern Illinois.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 27, 2020)