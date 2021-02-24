Evansville Christian headed to state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Christian has advanced to the Indiana Christian Schools state finals.

It’s the second year in a row the Eagles have made it to the championships – not bad for a program that is only in its third year of play.

Evansville Christian is 10-9 this year, and has played a tough schedule. Head coach Aaron Thompson said his team is ready to make some noise this weekend.

“Three years ago we were 1-16, and only had eight kids on the roster,” Thompson said. “Now we have 19 kids and a full coaching staff. And just to go from someone that was a novelty type team we’re out there, first time out, and now to a team other teams are starting to respect. It’s something that we are so proud and blessed for.

“I think we are very prepared,” said freshman guard Josiah Dunham. “We have played some very good teams like Loogootee, North Daviess, Forest Park, Memorial. We have played some really good teams, and we are becoming a good team. We are trying to win for our program. We are starting something special here. It’s a step in the right direction for what we are trying to get to in the future.

Evansville Christian will play Granger Christian on Friday, Feb. 26.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)