EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville received its third series win of the season on Sunday with a 10-1 win over Butler.

The Aces got a big boost from Heritage Hills product and junior outfielder Kenton Crews. Crews hit for the first cycle in program history, recording four hits, two runs and four RBIs.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)