Evansville falls short against Indiana State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State withstood a late rally from Evansville on Sunday to hand the Aces their third-straight loss, 76-70.

Tyreke Key led the way for the Sycamores, scoring 29 points to power his team to win. Evansville dropped to 6-7 in Missouri Valley play. Jawaun Newton and Shamar Givance paced Evansville with 14 apiece.

Evansville head coach Todd Lickliter attributed Sunday’s loss to offensive deficiencies and sloppy ball-handling that led to 15 team turnovers.

“We just couldn’t manufacture enough points today, I guess,” Lickliter said. “We just turned it over 15 times; we probably needed about half of those, and then we could feel like we could compete in this, but they were just a little better than us today. That’s all it is.”

The Aces will have another shot at challenging the Sycamores on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Terre Haute.

(This story was originally published on February 14, 2021)