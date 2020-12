EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Belmont spoiled Evansville’s non-conference finale Monday night by handing the Purple Aces a 72-63.

Samari Curtis led the way for Evansville, scoring 19 points off the bench.

The Aces will begin conference play on Sunday, Dec. 27 against Southern Illinois.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 21, 2020)