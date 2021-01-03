Evansville gets second-straight win in victory over Northern Iowa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville continued its recent success on Saturday in a 65-61 win over Northern Iowa.

Aces’ forward Evan Kuhlman scored a game-high 21 points. The Purple Aces have now won four of their last six games, and currently sit at 2-1 in the Missouri Valley.

Evansville will return to the Ford Center on Sunday, Jan. 3 for the second game of their double header against the Panthers.

(This story was originally published on Jan. 2, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

