Evansville gets second-straight win in victory over Northern Iowa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville continued its recent success on Saturday in a 65-61 win over Northern Iowa.

Aces’ forward Evan Kuhlman scored a game-high 21 points. The Purple Aces have now won four of their last six games, and currently sit at 2-1 in the Missouri Valley.

Evansville will return to the Ford Center on Sunday, Jan. 3 for the second game of their double header against the Panthers.

(This story was originally published on Jan. 2, 2021)