TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Wednesday Evansville-Indiana State men’s basketball game at Hulman Center in Terre Haute because of positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff, officials announced Tuesday. The conference will announce a make-up date for the game at a later date.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)