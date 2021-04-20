Evansville names Robyn Scherr-Wells new women’s basketball head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s a new era for the University of Evansville women’s basketball program.

The Aces have hired Robyn Scherr-Wells as the new head coach.

Scherr-Wells spent last season as an assistant at Florida International. She also spent seven seasons as a head coach at the NAIA level, posting a 144-83 record.

“I am thrilled to lead Evansville Women’s Basketball. From the first conversation with the search committee, I knew UE was a perfect fit for me,” said Scherr-Wells. “UE provides our student-athletes the things I value most – uncompromising academics where our players learn in a tight-knit community and receive a highly regarded education, and a first-class athletic experience where winning is valued and expected. I cannot wait for our fans to see how exciting our team will be to watch. I am looking forward to building a winning tradition with our players and to showing our recruits what a special place the University of Evansville is.”

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)

