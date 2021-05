EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – There have been lots of changes to the Evansville Otters branding this season, including new uniforms. The team showed off their new look at Bosse Field Monday afternoon.

The Otters will have new white home uniforms, new grey road uniforms, and alternate blue top uniforms for Sunday games and other special occasions.

The new color scheme honors the history of professional baseball in Evansville.