Evansville snaps three-game skid in 70-52 win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville celebrated its return to the court by delivering a 70-52 rout over Valparaiso on Sunday.

The Aces have been quarantined the past two weeks, and showed little sign of rust against the Crusaders, never trailing in Sunday’s game.

Shamar Givance led the way for Evansville, scoring 19 points and adding four assists as the Aces snapped a three-game losing streak.

Evansville will return to the Ford Center on Monday for the second game of its double header against Valparaiso at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.