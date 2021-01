PEORIA, Ill. (WEHT) – Evansville fell to Bradley 86-55 on Sunday in its third-straight loss.

Junior forward Iyen Enaruna poured in a career-high 17 points, but the Braves swept the Aces in their two-game doubleheader.

Evansville will take on Indiana State on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)