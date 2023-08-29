EVANSVILLE, in (WEHT) – In an early season matchup between the two Evansville universities, Evansville takes down Southern Indiana 3-1. The Missouri valley Conference player of the week Giulia Cardona, led the Aces with 19 kills and three aces.
