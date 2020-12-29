Evansville uses hot shooting night to beat SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WEHT) – Evansville made the most of its double header against Southern Illinois on Monday, handing the Salukis their first loss of the year, 84-72.

The Purple Aces seemingly couldn’t miss on Monday, pouring in a school-record tying 17 threes. Samari Curtis was red hot for the Purple Aces, scoring a career-high 29 points after shooting a blistering 6-for-8 from three-point range.

Monday’s win split the doubleheader this week, as Southern Illinois beat Evansville 63-57 just one night prior.

The Aces will return home this week in preparation of their conference home opener on Saturday against Northern Iowa.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 28, 2020)