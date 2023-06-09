HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Varsity Brands, market leader in sport, spirit and achievement has announced Mike Goebel was selected as the winner of the 2023 Coach Award during the virtual Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards Show on June 8.

Goebel is the head coach of Mater Dei High School’s wrestling program.

Goebel has a long history with Mater Dei, 56 years to be exact. Officials say Goebel began his life with Mater Dei as a two-sport high school athlete in the 1960s. After graduating in 1970, he returned to Evansville to serve as a full-time teacher and coach in 1975 and has been there since.

Officials state Goebel has demonstrated what it means to show the spirit of a coach, impacting the lives of countless students and student-athletes by teaching them lessons that go far beyond the classroom and the field of competition.

Officials say throughout his time at the helm of Mater Dei’s wrestling program, he has won 14 total Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) state championships and coached 21 individual state champions in wrestling.

Varsity Brands expressed their thanks in a statement.

“Varsity Brands is thrilled to honor the 2023 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award winners and recognize the unsung heroes that are essential to reinforcing the strong correlation between school spirit, involvement and achievement. The demonstration of leadership, innovation and commitment displayed by this group of winners is inspirational and evident of the positive impact it can have on schools and student performance. We are honored to celebrate the motivated, engaged and passionate individuals who ensure that school spirit remains a priority in schools and communities.”