EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The EVSC says 750 fans will now be allowed to attend high school football games at all EVSC stadiums.

That’s an increase of 250 fans per game.

Home teams will be allowed 500 fans. Visiting teams will be allowed 250 fans.

The changes will be effective beginning Friday night.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)