EVSC to live stream basketball and wrestling this winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Fans not able to attend EVSC basketball games in person this winter will still be able to watch their favorite team.

The EVSC has teamed up with the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union to live stream all games and wrestling matches from EVSC gyms.

The games and matches will be broadcast via the IHSAA TV website. ETFCU will cover all subscription fees.

EVSC athletic director Andy Owen says, “Big day for our community. At a time where COVID has put us in some difficulties with family and friends being able to watch our student athletes participate and represent their school. This partnership is going to allow the community from afar, not just the local community, but other family members who may be in and out of our state to watch and see what’s going on in our gyms.”

(This story was originally published on November 12, 2020)