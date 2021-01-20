Experienced Huskies chasing turnaround year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – North head coach Jason Roach has yet to record a winning season during his tenure with the Huskies, but one thing is clear early on: these aren’t the same Huskies from years past.

North is off to an 8-3 start to the year, and is 3-1 in SIAC play. The program finished last season with an 11-12 mark, having experienced its last winning season back in 2015-16.

“I think we’ve got to be happy with the way we’ve started, but there’s a lot of work to do,” said Roach. There’s a lot of tough teams in the conference, and they’re all prepared every night with great coaches, so we’ve just got to try to make our team the best that we can be.”

With five seniors on the roster and six juniors, it appears the Huskies are headed in the right direction. But seniors Chandler Moore and Dom Redding aren’t satisfied with just winning; they’re chasing one last shot at a title.

“I’ve never beat some of these [SIAC teams] in my entire career,” Moore said. “Reitz and Jasper’s always been a tough team. I’ve never beat some of these guys, so we all want to beat them. I’ve been with these guys forever, so we all want to take [a championship] home, especially in my senior year.”



“Everybody needs to be on the same page if we want to win a sectional, and I really feel like everybody’s buying into that this year,” Redding said. “Everybody wants to win, everybody has one goal, everybody has put ‘me’ aside. Nobody is worried about what they’re doing, they’re worrying about what the team’s doing. So as long as we keep doing that, we should win a sectional this year.”

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)