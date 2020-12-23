Experienced Memorial embracing high expectations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Memorial Lady Tigers are well aware they have a target on their backs this season.

After winning the SIAC and a sectional championship last season, the Lady Tigers had enough pressure on them. Add in the fact that they’re returning every player from last year’s team except one, and it’s clear that Memorial is the team to beat.

“Last year, we were a little bit under the radar,” said head coach Lee Auker. “This year everybody in the conference knows that we’ve got everybody back. And we’re probably up there at the top, and we’re the ones to knock off. And we don’t mind being up there. It’s a lot better being up there, but you have to try and stay there.”

“Every team we play, we know that people are going to play the best against us,” said senior guard Savannah Warren. “People always want to beat us, and that honestly makes us feel kind of good, too. We know we’re a team to beat, and obviously, that’s a compliment.”

(This story was originally published on Dec. 22, 2020)