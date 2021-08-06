Experienced Titans hungry to end sectional drought

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – Since 2016, Gibson Southern has compiled a record of 44-12. Most teams would be thrilled with those results, but the Titans haven’t been able to turn those wins into postseason success.

2015 was the last time Gibson Southern captured a sectional championship. Head coach Nick Hart largely attributed that drought to the quality of teams the Titans have faced in the sectional round. Last season, they fell 30-27 to Southridge in the sectional championship. The Raiders advanced all the way to semi-state.

“There’s been some great teams in our sectional,” Hart said. “You look at how the sectional’s done when they get out of here. I’ve always thought we’ve been really close, but we haven’t gotten the job done these last few years.”

But with a generational talent at quarterback in senior Brady Allen, the Titans don’t intend for that drought to continue.

The Purdue commit has unfinished business this fall after throwing for 31 touchdowns last year, and so does this loaded senior class.

Senior receivers Rory Heltsley and Brayden Malone will return for the Titans after combining for 16 touchdowns last year.

But that’s not to be overshadowed by a veteran defense. Eight starters are back on that side of the ball this year, and are expected to make a big leap.

The pieces are there in Fort Branch this years, and the Titans seniors are hopeful they can go out with a bang with their final shot.

“We grew up watching those early teams have success and being able to play in semi-state, so we’ve been like that from a young age of wanting that feeling and wanting to play in those big games,” Allen said. “It’s been our top priority.”



“It’s been a dream of ours since we were little, so finishing this job would mean a lot to us,” said senior safety Peyton Rogers. “We have all the keys; it’s all lined up for us.”

The Titans will open up their season on Aug. 20 against Columbus North.