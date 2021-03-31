Fairfield motivated in spring football season

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Fairfield’s football team would certainly rather have played a full schedule in the fall of 2020. Yet, the overwhelming sentiment around Mules’ practice is one of gratitude.

Illinois high schools like Fairfield had their seasons pushed to the spring and condensed to just six conference games due to the pandemic. Additionally, teams won’t have the opportunity to play in the postseason for a state title.

In spite of those caveats, the Mules are still motivated to build on their recent success. The team is nursing a 31-game winning streak in the Black Diamond Conference, and coming off a 10-1 season in 2019.

And despite the turbulent year for Illinois teams, the Mules have shown no signs of an offseason hangover. They’re off to a 2-0 start, and have outscored their opponents 77-6 to start the year.

While Fairfield head coach Justin Townsend was disappointed his team won’t be able to compete in the postseason, he believes there are still motivating factors at play.

“We really felt like this might be a group that could really take us to the next level as a program, and they’re still doing that,” Townsend said. “We’re playing really good through these first two games. Our goal, obviously, is to go 6-0 and keep that conference win streak going and leave no doubt that we’re the best team in the Black Diamond Conference this year.”

Fairfield senior quarterback Landon Zurliene is one of 12 seniors on the Mules roster. He said the senior group has come a long way together, and while being deprived of a trip to state is discouraging, the team is using this unique season as a chance to prove their worth.

“We put in a lot of work together, and it’s disappointing that we don’t get to play in the playoffs, but these six games do mean a lot to us,” Zurliene said. “We want to show what we’re capable of in those six games.”

The Mules will host their home-opener on Saturday, April 2 against Hamilton County.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)