Fans gather at Ellis Park for Kentucky Derby viewing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The 146th Kentucky Derby was run on Saturday, but the grandstands were empty this time around with no fans permitted at the event.

However, that didn’t stop Kentucky Derby fans from enjoying the race at Ellis Park today.

Guests did their best to simulate the Churchill Downs experience today at Ellis Park. Fans gathered from around the Tri-State and beyond to watch and wager on the Kentucky Derby, where they saw the horse Authentic come out with the win.

Ellis Park marketing manager Allie Sclafani said the track drew an influx of tourists to watch today’s Kentucky Derby.

“We’ve actually got a lot of folks here from other areas this year which is really nice to see,” Sclafani said. “We’ve seen some familiar faces that we haven’t seen in a couple years because Churchill Downs no longer has fans in the grandstands or general admission this year. We’ve had a lot of commuters in, so it’s been the same, but different, and its been a wild ride, but we are just so grateful to be able to show the Derby here today.”

(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)