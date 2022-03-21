MILWAUKEE (WEHT) — The Boilermakers have claimed their seat in the Sweet 16, after finally getting past Texas coach Chris Beard. Purdue pushed their way to a 81-71 victory over the Longhorns Sunday night.

Basketball fans took to Twitter to give their thoughts, cheers and complaints.

“Congrats to Purdue. Happy for the Boilermakers #ThanksBigCat” says @BarstoolBigCat.

“in the last few years we Purdue fans got to cheer for Jaden Ivey, David Bell, George Karlaftis, Rondale Moore, Carsen Edwards, and several dozen other very cool players and moments. we are lucky.” tweets @aneeshswamy.

“A lot of Indy cats on this Purdue team.. you already know who I chose to win it all” Miami Heat’s Kyle Guy posts.

As it goes for every major sports moment, not everyone sees Purdue’s win eye-to-eye. Many fans pointed out the discrepancy between the amount of free-throws shot between teams.

“Purdue 33 free throws. Texas 9 free throws. Yeah — that seems fair.” betting analyst Sammy P said during the second-half.

Captioning an image of a referee uniform, @DodgersRams50 tweets “Copping a Purdue jersey after their win against Texas!!!”

“46 free throws is a f–ing joke. Congrats to Purdue. We’ll be back.” Barstoool Longhorn posts.

Instead of ranting or celebrating, other fans made jokes about how tall many Purdue athletes are.

“Offer it a Purdue basketball scholarship” captions @mgoblog‘s retweet of a giant CGI skeleton walking on top of a city.

“how does Purdue get every single 7-foot-2-or-taller guy in college basketball every single year? what is their pitch? do they have bigger beds than everybody else? do 7-foot-3 guys love Neil Armstrong?” says Rodger Sherman, staff writer for The Ringer.

Purdue tips off with Saint Peter’s this Friday at 6:09 p.m. CST in Philadelphia.