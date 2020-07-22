Fans will be required to wear masks at the Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WEHT) The 2020 version of the Indianapolis 500 will have a very unique look. All fans attending the race will be required to wear masks.

Attendance will also be very different this year due to the coronavirus. Track officials expect only 25% fan capacity.

Ticket sales end on Friday.

The 2020 Indianapolis 500 will run on August 23rd.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)