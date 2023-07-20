HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dust bowl basketball has returned to Henderson. More than a dozen teams from all over the Tristate have been outside the John F. Kennedy Community Center this week competing in the tournament for the first time since the COVID pandemic.

“It keeps the young people involved in things in a positive setting, not a negative setting. We always want to strive to show our young people that we care about them, and we need to have events so they can grow,” says Lori Sanners, President of the Henderson Black History Committee.

The week-long tourney sees high school and adult men’s teams competing for bragging rights in a fun but competitive format.

“It brings everyone in the community out, and stops a lot of fighting and violence… It gets everybody together – everyone comes out here talks, has a good time playing basketball. It’s just a good atmosphere…it gets really competitive out here, but that’s what I like about it – competition makes it better,” says athlete Alex Chester.

Local vendors were on hand to provide refreshments for fans and players. Spectators say the tournament has been sorely missed by many because of the camaraderie it brings. Now with COVID in the rear view mirror, they are hopeful the Dust Bowl will get back to being an annual event.

“I’m very excited, I really am, just to see everybody come together…Good game, good food, good people – it’s just a good vibe,” says community organizer Chasity Smith.

The Championship games for both the adult and youth tournaments are on Saturday evening.