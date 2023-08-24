HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Home Team Friday MVP for week one of the 2023 season has been named.

South Spencer Quarterback Ty Brown wins the award for his week-one-performance.

Well, it was my success and my teammates. Just help me now. Give me blocks. They trusted me and the team. Just keep playing together, play hard, look at once. It was a great feeling to start the game with a bang. The crowd was going crazy. Just a building block for the rest of the season. We’ve got to keep building on that and keep getting better each and every week.

Brown and the Rebels have been practicing in the early mornings to beat the heat, as they get set for a week-two-Matchup at Mount Vernon tomorrow night.