EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Former UE All-American Hugh Ahlering has passed away. Ahlering helped lead the Aces to the 1959 NCAA College Division National Championship.

He was also named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Ahlering was inducted into the UE Hall of Fame in 1973.

***Photo courtesy Aces Hall of Fame***

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 19, 2020)