Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78

Coach John Thompson in 1999. (Getty Images)

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson has died, reported WJLA. He was 78.

His death was initially reported by DC Radio station, The Team 980.

Thompson was the first Black coach to win the NCAA championship. He led the Hoyas to the title in 1984.

He had recently retired in May from the Nike Board of Directors, and he has an autobiography set to be released in January.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

(This story was originally published on August 31, 2020) 

