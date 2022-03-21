OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) family grieves as former men’s basketball coach Bob Daniels has passed away. He was 86.

Daniels led the Panthers to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1968 with a 28-3 record and in 1969 with a 25-5 record. He was the 1971 Division II National Coach of the Year. Daniels posted a five year record of 110-36 with a 75.3 winning percentage at Kentucky Wesleyan.

Daniels was born July 20, 1935 in Tutor Key, Ky. He was a standout in basketball and attended Western Kentucky University (WKU) where he played basketball and baseball.

Gayle Bryant married Daniels in 1956. Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the former Cincinnati Royals of the NBA drafted Daniels in 1957.

Daniels coached high school basketball for Sacramento High School and Muhlenberg Central High School in Kentucky after his player’s career was over. He finished his coaching career at Marshall University in 1977.

Daniels owned and operated Bob Daniels Sporting Goods in Lexington for 22 years after his coaching career ended. He has since been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both WKU and KWC.