HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A former Vincennes Trailblazer will have his number retired by his longtime NBA home.

Shawn Marion, who attended Vincennes University from 1997–1998 before transferring to UNLV, will have his number 31 retired by the Phoenix Suns. Marion, who played on the Suns from 1999–2008, will have his number retired alongside longtime teammate Amar’e Stoudemire.

Marion, who made four All-Star Teams and Two All-NBA teams in his NBA career, will be the first former Trailblazer to have his NBA number retired by a team.